Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sustainable apartment living coming to the MidCity District

The Wellory, RCP Companies

The Wellory, RCP Companies 

An eco-friendly and sustainable way of living is coming to the Rocket City.

RCP Companies is adding a sustainable multi-family development in the MidCity District.

It will be on the corner of Old Monrovia and Stax Street.

A plot of dirt lays there now but not for long. In 2025, they're aiming to a have a 328 unit apartment complex complete.

Construction will begin in the beginning of 2023.

Wellory Living will have an environmental perk that most apartments don't yet have.

"It's better for the health of the residence and for the environment, but it’s actually very cost efficient and should save everyone some money," said Remy Gross, co-founder of RCP companies.

It's the first of its kind in the region. Wellory living will offer Solar cell photo-voltaic panels, Reflective roofing, smart thermostats, and reduce leakage and waste.

"This is how 21st-century real estate and a lot of different markets across the US and in Europe are constructed now," said Gross. "It thinks a lot about the well-being of the residence and how it affects the community."

RCP Companies is currently tackling 7 construction projects and around 13 projects in pre-development.

"MidCity is a blank canvas," said Gross. "It’s all coming together to fill this one day 18 city block canvas."

MidCity is growing rapidly. Trader Joes, Dave and Busters, The Camp and more, all in a bird's eye view from where the apartment complex will be.

"We had a breaking yesterday for an Indigo hotel, our anthem house project which is already having site worked on," said Gross. "All kind of expanding all at once and kind of creating that activated place-making that we had envisioned when we bought Madison Square mall in 2015."

