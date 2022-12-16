Sustainable apartment living coming to the MidCity District

An eco-friendly and sustainable way of living is coming to the Rocket City.
RCP Companies is adding a sustainable multi-family development in the MidCity District.
It will be on the corner of Old Monrovia and Stax Street.
A plot of dirt lays there now but not for long. In 2025, they're aiming to a have a 328 unit apartment complex complete.
Construction will begin in the beginning of 2023.
Wellory Living will have an environmental perk that most apartments don't yet have.
"It's better for the health of the residence and for the environment, but it’s actually very cost efficient and should save everyone some money," said Remy Gross, co-founder of RCP companies.
It's the first of its kind in the region. Wellory living will offer Solar cell photo-voltaic panels, Reflective roofing, smart thermostats, and reduce leakage and waste.
"This is how 21st-century real estate and a lot of different markets across the US and in Europe are constructed now," said Gross. "It thinks a lot about the well-being of the residence and how it affects the community."
RCP Companies is currently tackling 7 construction projects and around 13 projects in pre-development.
"MidCity is a blank canvas," said Gross. "It’s all coming together to fill this one day 18 city block canvas."
MidCity is growing rapidly. Trader Joes, Dave and Busters, The Camp and more, all in a bird's eye view from where the apartment complex will be.
"We had a breaking yesterday for an Indigo hotel, our anthem house project which is already having site worked on," said Gross. "All kind of expanding all at once and kind of creating that activated place-making that we had envisioned when we bought Madison Square mall in 2015."