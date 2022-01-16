Sunday's snow created a winter wonderland on Monte Sano

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 700 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&