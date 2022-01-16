 Skip to main content
Sunday's snow created a winter wonderland on Monte Sano

Snowman on Monte Sano

Most of Madison County woke up Sunday morning with little to no snow.

However, people who live on Monte Sano woke up to their yard and roads covered in snow. Some told WAAY 31 it looked like a winter wonderland.

“The grandkids, I don’t think they got any snow down in Meridianville, so they missed our snow but we’ll show them in pictures," said Ken Harris.

"It's really wild the way the elevation changes the weather," said Ann Harris.

Ann and Ken live on Monte Sano Blvd.

The snow brought out the inner child in both of them.

Even though their grandkids didn't get to play around in the snow, they sure did.

“This is our work of art, our snowman for 2022, on our second snow on the mountain," Ann said while showing off the snowman they built.

No matter the weather, Ann and Ken said they enjoyed their Sunday on the mountain.

“It’s just nice. We’ve taken our walk for the day and this is how we’re ending up our fun outside," said Ken.

Monte Sano Blvd. and Governors Dr. are cleared enough to drive on, but there are still slick spots. If you have to drive on the roads, drive slowly and carefully.

