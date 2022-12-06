 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'Stuff the Stocking' campaign underway for patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children

  • 0

You can help give a bit of holiday cheer to patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children now through Dec. 30. 

Various departments within the hospital have created wish lists of items needed for pediatrics, the neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery, and more. 

The public is invited to drop off new, unused donations in the Stuff the Stocking box in the Women & Children's lobby. Huntsville Hospital Foundation says each donation should be left unwrapped but include the department for which it is intended.

Wish list items include coloring books for kids or adults, blankets for babies or adults, gift cards, light-up musical toys, crayons and colored pencils, hair ties, yoga mats, preemie or newborn clothing, baby clothing and accessories, breast pumps, individually packaged snacks, stocked toiletry bags and low-odor dry erase markers. 

You can find additional items and which departments are seeking them on the full list, available here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

