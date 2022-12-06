'Stuff the Stocking' campaign underway for patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children

You can help give a bit of holiday cheer to patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children now through Dec. 30.
Various departments within the hospital have created wish lists of items needed for pediatrics, the neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery, and more.
The public is invited to drop off new, unused donations in the Stuff the Stocking box in the Women & Children's lobby. Huntsville Hospital Foundation says each donation should be left unwrapped but include the department for which it is intended.
Wish list items include coloring books for kids or adults, blankets for babies or adults, gift cards, light-up musical toys, crayons and colored pencils, hair ties, yoga mats, preemie or newborn clothing, baby clothing and accessories, breast pumps, individually packaged snacks, stocked toiletry bags and low-odor dry erase markers.
You can find additional items and which departments are seeking them on the full list, available here.