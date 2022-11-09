Strong heads to Congress, Madison County Chairman position will be appointed by Governor Ivey

Dale Strong will be giving up his role as Madison County Chairman. He is now an elected member of Congress, representing Alabama's 5th District.
Governor Ivey will now have to select a new Madison County Chairman.
For two decades now, Strong has served the county. In 1996, Strong served as the youngest republican commissioner and several years later was selected as Chairman.
A new chapter now begins for the Madison County native in Washington.
He said he expects that whoever takes over his role will keep pushing Madison County to new heights.
"The big thing I want to do is make sure the Governor makes a decision that works for the people of Madison County, someone that understands this job and has the demeanor," said Strong. "I'm telling your right now, it is not an 8-hour day."
Strong said the commission is working on a lengthy list of projects and needs a chairman who will catapult North Alabama to new heights.
"We're in a position to build a new Madison Cunty courthouse. we're working on broadband for unincorporated Madison County and we have about half a billion in transportation projects underway right now," said Strong.
In the last 10 years, Strong said the difference was made. Commissioners, as well as the public, came together, while focusing on making a stronger North Alabama.
"We're n the best shape this country has ever been," said Strong. "Financially, economic development wise, law enforcement, you just go down the list."
The chairman is preparing a letter to Governor Ivey to share the commission's direction.
On January 2, 2023 he will officially resign as chairman, and a day later, he will be sworn into the United States Congress.
"We've got 6 great commissioners in their advocating for their districts and doing what's right for North Alabama," said Strong. "Somebody is going to put their own spin here and is going to take us to new levels."
Strong is stepping away from Madison County but now has a mission to serve and represent all of North Alabama.
"Everything we've been apart of for 16 years as district commissioner, to being chairman, for the last 10, wherever we were, we left it better than how we found it and that's the objective I have for Washington DC," said Strong.
Governor Ivey will appoint a new chairman in the coming months. Strong will not have a say in who is chosen but said the Governor is aware of the direction the county is headed.
Strong will head to Washington on Monday for meetings with others elected to Congress.
Strong's next step is fighting for committee assignments that will best benefit North Alabama, in Washington, DC.