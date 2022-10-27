Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat gives parents another option to trick-or-treating

The city of Cincinnati is considering a change to make trick-or-treating a weekend's only event for Halloween's to come.
Some community-wide events in North Alabama make it easier for parents to celebrate the holiday with their kids, if they're choosing not to go door-to-door.
Decatur Fire and Rescue held it's first "Spooktacular" Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday.
One parent I spoke to, Anne Faulk said trick-or-treating can be a challenge with her son, but October 31 is a tradition she can't imagine changing.
"An opportunity like this, for any child, is a great thing, especially for kids with special needs," said Ann Faulk, parent
For Faulk, she said she understands how trick-or-treating can be a handful for some parents.
When her son was little, he didn't quiet understand how going door-to-door worked.
"When he was little he used to think if you knocked on the door, they came to the door, you'd say trick-or-treat and you could walk right into their house," said Faulk.
Her son, Ben, has special needs. She said community events like Thursday's Spooktacular, can give parents some piece of mind, as well as another option.
"We have lots of opportunities for families to take their children to places that are safe, places where they don't have to be nervous about children going to door," said Faulk.
Traditionally, events like Spooktacular take place in the weeks prior to Halloween.
October 31st has always been marked in the calendar as the day to trick-or-treat, but safety concerns have sparked nationwide.
"As times change, I do think that parents are a little more skittish and things like this are a better option," said Faulk.
It raises the question to parents, should trick-or-treating be a weekend event?
Although there's more concern for safety, Faulk said no.
"I'm a little bit of a traditionalist so I kind of like to keeps things on the day they're supposed to fall," said Faulk.
But, for parents uneasy on trick-or-treating this year, Faulk said community events are a go-to.
"I do think that events like this are great for parents, especially parents having different work schedules, and it gives them the opportunity to take them somewhere safe," said Faulk.
Faulk said she can only remember a time or two in the past where the city asked for trick-or-treating to be moved to the weekend. In Decatur, there's no signs of that changing.
For parents of special needs children who missed Thursday's event, you can call
256-341-4860 to get your special needs child in the Morgan County 911 database. If an incident occurs, responding law enforcement will be notified your child has special needs.
Spooktacular was one of Decatur Fire Departments first events held by the Decatur Fire Autistic Awareness Group.