Some Athens Utilities customers say their bill has skyrocketed in the past month

Some people living in Athens say they've faced an unexpected increase in their utilities bill.

Regina Rager, customer accounts manager with Athens Utilities, said this was just the first bill for the cooler season, so electric and natural gas usage are up.

A spokesperson for the city said bills increased similarly last year and during the summer.

In order for Athens residents to have increased rates, City Council would have to vote to increase rates, which has not happened.

If you're struggling to pay your bill, click here to apply for financial support.

A customer of Athens Utilities has also reported calls from someone claiming to be with the utility and seeking personal information from the customer. This was to receive a "refund."

Athens Utilities advises all customers to hang up and call the utility at 256-233-8750 if they get a call like this.