SNAP program offering spay & neuter surgeries for $5

For 17 years, it has provided low-priced spay and neuter surgeries.
"We want to make it as affordable as possible for people to have their pets spayed and neutered," Volunteer Maranda Mink said.
Mink said right now it is partnering with several clinics to offer $5 surgeries to families who qualify.
You must be a recipient of Medicaid, WIC, disability, or have an annual household income of less than 35,000.
"If anyone is interested in making an appointment they can go to our website and click of spay neuter project and it'll list the participating clinics," Mink said.
The non-profit is funded through the county commission, city of Huntsville, donations, and a thrift shop off Bob Wallace Avenue.
The shop is run by volunteers and open only on Friday and Saturday. Mink, who has been helping with SNAP for 13 years knows how important it is to keep shelters and rescues from overcrowding.
"There's only so much room at the shelter unfortunately," Mink said.
Right now, Huntsville Animal Services has more than 50 dogs and nearly 30 cats. It is nearing capacity. However, in the Spring, or what the shelter calls 'Kitten Season', it becomes overcrowded with litters.
"No more homeless pets is our goal, has always been our motto," Mink said.
Mink said they provide the service until funding runs out and right now it is funded. She is urging anyone who qualifies to take advantage.
"Why not get it done now when it's only five dollars?" Mink said.
If you do not have a pet who needs to be spayed or neutered, SNAP is in need of volunteers. The goal is to have enough help to keep the thrift shop open more than two days a week.
