Skilled to Work: Teaching and Training Program, creating tomorrow's teachers

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 21 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LINCOLN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CULLMAN, DECATUR, FAYETTEVILLE,
AND HUNTSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, eastern
Madison, eastern Moore, southeastern Lincoln and Franklin Counties
through 630 PM CST...

At 540 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Estill Springs to New Market to near
Owens Cross Roads. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Winchester, Moores Mill, Decherd,
Estill Springs, Stevenson, Cowan, Owens Cross Roads and Hollywood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central
Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Skilled to Work: Teaching and Training Program, creating tomorrow's teachers

  • 0
Mykenzie Townsend

Mykenzie Townsend

In this week's Skilled to Work, WAAY31 heads to Limestone County Career Technical Center where one program is building tomorrow's teachers.

"I started in this program and thought I wanted to be a third-grade teacher and when I went into the classroom, I saw third-grade wasn't really for me," said Mykenzie Townsend, a 12-th grader.

Townsend is apart of the Teacher and Training program at Limestone County Career Technical Center. She was able to explore different education avenues before pin-pointing exactly what she wanted to do.

"When I went to counseling, I was able to see how it could help kids," said Townsend.

The program allows students to mimic the job of a teacher, even getting paid.

"I work with pre-k and on Tuesday, I'll go in and work with the counselor," said Townsend.

Limestone County Schools is spearheading the program to tackle an ongoing problem.

"It's no front-page news that there's a huge teacher shortage in the state and across the country," said John Wilson, the Career Tech Director.

The work-based learning program directly shows students the different opportunities out there, from teaching to administrative jobs.

"Career technical education, we believe in hands on, we believe in on-the-job training, real authentic world experiences," said Wilson.

Students in the teaching and training program start off at Level 1 within their freshman year of high school. They then work on building up their resume by senior year.

"Level one you did the basics of child development, and you learn how to do lesson plans, level two you go into the classroom and do reading buddies and you go into internships," said Townsend. "Level three is higher, you go to your internships a little longer and you work one on one with students and teachers."

As a Level 4 student, Townsend's juggling two elementary school classes.

"When you leave this place as a high school senior, there's no reason why your resume shouldn't be off the wall, outstanding," said Wilson.

Students like Townsend are learning the ins and outs of teaching before even starting college.

February is Career Tech Month. The Limestone County Career Tech Center offers a number of career courses to help Limestone County School students navigate a specific career path.

More info, here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com