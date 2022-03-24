 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Skilled to Work: Tackling a shortage of certified nursing assistants

  • Updated
  • 0
Hiring CNAs

Students can train to become a certified nursing assistant at the nursing lab at Calhoun Community College's Huntsville campus, pictured here.

Calhoun Community College and Senior Helpers are tackling a shortage of certified nursing assistants.

Since the pandemic, the need for health care workers has skyrocketed, and a long-standing shortage of CNAs has only grown.

"They're helping with feeding, they're helping with changing, they're helping with going to the restroom, they're helping with daily activities, from brushing your teeth to going to bed," said Janet Meadows, instructor of the certified medical assistant program.

It's daily tasks that most people don't think much about, but there are people who need help, even with the simple things.

"They depend on you to make it through the day. You're helping these folks who can't take care of themselves," said Meadows.

Meadows started her own medical career as a CNA.

"As a professional butt-washer is what I thought I was, and it may sound funny to some, but that's honest to goodness what you do," said Meadows.

Although it's not glamorous, her love for her patients inspired a lifelong career.

"I got the bug. I had some of the best little residents that I took care of that I fell in love with," said Meadows.

Senior Helpers is giving people an opportunity to be employed without having to pay for training. They're an at-home health care company, sponsoring a six-week program at Calhoun.

You don't even need to be a Calhoun Community College student to register for the classes — in fact, you don't even need a high school diploma.

It starts with an interview with Senior Helpers, and if hired, you're paid for when training begins.

"It's really a win-win all the way around," said Diane Peck, project manager of CWS. "We know the population is aging, so as baby boomers are needing more help. We're going to need more CNAs — more nursing — all across the board."

Peck said CNAs are that "first-line person."

Registration ends April 11, and classes begin April 18. Classes will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Students will be required to take a state exam. If they pass, they'll be certified nursing assistants, able to work anywhere in Alabama.

Looking to sign up? Find more information here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com