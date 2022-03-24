Skilled to Work: Tackling a shortage of certified nursing assistants

Calhoun Community College and Senior Helpers are tackling a shortage of certified nursing assistants.
Since the pandemic, the need for health care workers has skyrocketed, and a long-standing shortage of CNAs has only grown.
"They're helping with feeding, they're helping with changing, they're helping with going to the restroom, they're helping with daily activities, from brushing your teeth to going to bed," said Janet Meadows, instructor of the certified medical assistant program.
It's daily tasks that most people don't think much about, but there are people who need help, even with the simple things.
"They depend on you to make it through the day. You're helping these folks who can't take care of themselves," said Meadows.
Meadows started her own medical career as a CNA.
"As a professional butt-washer is what I thought I was, and it may sound funny to some, but that's honest to goodness what you do," said Meadows.
Although it's not glamorous, her love for her patients inspired a lifelong career.
"I got the bug. I had some of the best little residents that I took care of that I fell in love with," said Meadows.
Senior Helpers is giving people an opportunity to be employed without having to pay for training. They're an at-home health care company, sponsoring a six-week program at Calhoun.
You don't even need to be a Calhoun Community College student to register for the classes — in fact, you don't even need a high school diploma.
It starts with an interview with Senior Helpers, and if hired, you're paid for when training begins.
"It's really a win-win all the way around," said Diane Peck, project manager of CWS. "We know the population is aging, so as baby boomers are needing more help. We're going to need more CNAs — more nursing — all across the board."
Peck said CNAs are that "first-line person."
Registration ends April 11, and classes begin April 18. Classes will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Students will be required to take a state exam. If they pass, they'll be certified nursing assistants, able to work anywhere in Alabama.
Looking to sign up? Find more information here.