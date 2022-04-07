Skilled to Work: Students in Building Science work on constructing a tiny house

In this week's Skilled to Work, WAAY31 heads to the Career Academies of Decatur where students are trading their pencils in for hammers.
Students in Building Science are constructing a tiny house from the ground up.
"We still got to finish a little of the exterior and then we can go into the interior plumbing, electrical and stuff like that," said Sam Crawford, a senior in Science Building.
For Crawford, taking the class was a no brainer.
"When I graduate high school and get into college, I want to study building and then go into the commercial construction field," said Crawford.
Crawford said his family built a home a few years ago and it inspired him to go into construction. Now by working on the tiny house, Crawford's getting to experience the long process.
Blue prints, gathering and cutting material and then building, just a few of the many steps.
"With our project, with the tiny house, it's seeing hands on stuff," said Crawford.
Teacher Brantley Park wanted to pique students' interest by giving them opportunities to work on larger scale projects.
"Having a whole house instead of something like a bird house or something small, they get to see a full package, a house with plumbing, electrical, we're going to do everything and then get to see it all put together," said Park.
It's just getting started. The bones are up but the project is far from over.
"We started in the fall of last year, slow process," said Crawford.
After completing the tiny house, the plan is to then sell it and put the profit back into the Building Science Program.