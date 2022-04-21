Skilled to Work: Shape Corp. employee working with autism to defy the odds

In this week's Skilled to Work, WAAY 31 goes to an automotive supplier, where one man is paving the way for workers like himself.
Nicholas Boyd works 10-hour days, five days a week, at Shape Corp.
"I'm always a person that likes to get up in the morning and work and get home," said Boyd.
His routine sounds like the majority of 26-year-olds, but there's something that sets him apart. At 5 years old, Boyd was diagnosed with high-functioning autism.
He hasn't let the diagnosis keep him from his goals.
"In the future, I'd like to try to keep on learning as much as I can," said Boyd. "That way, eventually, I can either become a welding engineer or a maintenance engineer."
He's working his way there. Boyd already exemplifies the model employee.
"He has great attention to detail, he really thrives on a routine, he's consistent, he's very dependable — I can count on him to be at work," said Andrew Hopper, production manager at Shape Corp.
Some of the characteristics of autism are the same qualities that make Boyd an ideal employee.
"Most of the time, I work on the production line, working on the Nissan P-38 parts," said Boyd.
He's keeping busy, moving fast and getting the job done.
"I just stand and load the fixtures up," said Boyd. "I load the fixture up, and I beat the cycle time to where I can get the number of quality parts out in every hour."
If it sounds like a lot of work, Boyd wants others with autism to know "they don't got to be nervous about anything."
"They can do anything they want. They just have to get out and do it," said Boyd.
Autism, for Boyd, is not posing any limitations at all.
"He's set the example of what we want a team member to be here," said Hopper.
