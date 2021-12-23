Skilled to Work: Nippon Express partners with Calhoun's GOAL team

From the classroom to the workforce.
Newly hired Nippon Express employees can now recieve top industry training because of a partnership with Calhoun's "GOAL" Adult Education Department.
For Jamie Matthews and Kristan Hicks, working at Nippon Express was a way for the two to finish school, while making some bang for their buck.
"After taking the program, I decided to make a career out of it," said Kristan Hicks, a certified logistics technician.
A 13-day program, eventually earning students a handful of nationally recognized certification and industry trainings, at no out of pocket cost.
"I've learned a lot since I started, also with the program we took," said Hicks.
A combination of soft skills and critical thinking, combining classroom teachings, with hands-on training at Nippon Expresses Logistics Center.
"A lot of loading and unloading trucks," said Hicks.
Nippon Express distributes Mazda model parts to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, just down the road.
"We initially, the truck would come in, grab scanner, scan the product, we'll wrap the product, and stage it," said Jamie Matthew, a warehouse worker.
It sounds like plenty of steps, but for Hicks, she previously worked at Fed-Ex, a similar atmosphere.
"As a package handler, working on the van line and I also worked in a warehouse with computer accessories," said Hicks.
But, skills differed inside the walls of the logistics center.
"It’s challenging, it is, but asking questions, I’d give that advice to the next," said Hicks.
The challenge, something Hicks knew she could do and make a career out of. Her new role, a stepping stone to open more doors for herself.
"I just wanted a better opportunity," said Hicks. "I’m going to try and go to school to get my bachelors in supply chain and logistics."
Nippon Express will have a new class of hirees starting Februrary 7 and will send students through Calhoun's GOAL program, at the logistics center.