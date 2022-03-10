 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Skilled to Work: Huntsville-Madison County Public Library elevating workforce with classes

  • 0
Huntsville - Madison County Public Library

Ready to sharpen up your skills?

In this week's skilled to work, WAAY31 went to the Downtown Huntsville Library. They're one of three locations offering a number of workforce development classes.

If you need to create something as simple as an email address, you can get help at the library.

Not sure how to fill out a job application? The library can help with that too.

Even if you need to learn basic computer skills, the public library has your covered.

No matter where your area of need is, the Huntsville Madison Public Library will work with you to get your where you need to be.

People can schedule individual meetings, one on one, or take online or in-person classes to sharpen their teach savvy skills.

"A lot of people lack that confidence to fill out a job application because they don't really understand how that all works," said Cindy Hewitt, the Executive Director of the

Huntsville - Madison County Public Library. "Part of what we do is just take people from that place of discomfort or lack of assurance in their ability to do anything on the computer, and help bring them up to a level where they feel like they can compete in todays workforce."

Majority of group classes are taught by faculty from Calhoun Community Colleges.

Since the pandemic, the library has recently started in-person classes back up.

If you're looking to expand your knowledge past simple computer skills, you can take a Google Certification Course. Google Fiber gave the library a grant so that you can elevate your knowledge and possibly even land a higher job!

Here you can find a link to group classes.

Here you can find a link to individual one on one help.

