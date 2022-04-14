Skilled to Work: Huntsville High School students explore different healthcare careers

In this week's Skilled to Work, WAAY31 heads to Huntsville High School where students in the Medical Academy are gearing up for a career in healthcare.
"It is a building program so they start their freshman year and learn various skills throughout," said Erica Hand, the Health Science Instructor at Huntsville Hight School.
Students interested in the medical field get involved with the Medical Academy their freshman year.
"In the beginning, we start very basic, we start with medical terminology," said Hand. "They learn about the ethics, they learn about the laws, they learn about everything that affects health insurance."
Then students start working on patient interaction.
"When they come into the lab, they treat these mannequins just like they are patients, they have to talk to them as if they're a patient," said Hand.
One of Hand's students, AnnMarie Thomas, is no stranger to the healthcare field. Thomas is now a senior and has been in the academy since her freshman year.
"I'm the youngest out of a big family, and my older sisters all work in healthcare," said Thomas.
Her three older sister are all healthcare workers. It inspired Thomas to follow in their footsteps, but until clinical rotations, she didn't know exactly which path she'd take herself.
"We got to intern and many different places, especially preschools and the preschools, we've got to work with kids and children, as young as the age of 5 and 4-years-old," said Thomas. "That made me really realize that I wanted to work with kids in nursing."
She's not alone. Her classmates also explored multiple healthcare avenues.
"When I originally came into this program, I want to be a pediatrician," said Anna Ayres. "Then we went on an internship and I got to see Dr. Howell work at the dentist office and I was like wow this is the coolest thing ever," said Ayres.
Besides narrowing down a career, students in the academy can take an exam and obtain a national certification.
"They can apply at any hospital to be a patient care tech and they can work in an office," said Hand.
Before academy students even toss up their graduation caps, they've already experienced many 'real-world' scenarios. Equipped for well beyond college.
"When I really got to apply my hands on learning that I've been getting at Huntsville High School, I got to take peoples weight, peoples blood pressure and it was such an eye-opening experience," said Thomas.