Skilled to Work: Engineering Design Program at Drake State Community and Technical College

In this week’s "Skilled to Work," WAAY 31 traveled to Drake State Community and Technical College, where students in the Engineering Design Program are working on software techniques and 3D models.
Sharde Tate was let go from her job during the beginning of the pandemic. She quickly switched gears and was inspired by what was going on in her own life.
When Tate’s father suffered a stroke, she saw him struggle to do small tasks around the house. That experience was a turning point for her.
Now, her goal is to work with individuals needing a helping, robotic hand.
“I'd like to make my own line of robotics and for helping people with disabilities and different tasks around the house and, like, automate things like that, so that's my main goal," said Tate.
Through the program, Tate’s part of the school's Frontiers Research Program. It’s a partnership between Drake State and NASA.
Students like Tate can explore manufacturing and robotics, as well as engineering. Graduates of the Engineering Design Program can be employed as a mechanical, architectural or electronic draftsperson.