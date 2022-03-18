Skilled to Work: Drake State Community Technical College to offer drone classes

As drone technology evolves, it's creating countless new career opportunities.
Huntsville's J.F. Drake State Community Technical College will soon offer new, month-long drone classes to help people learn the do's and don'ts of drones.
The first class starts in June and will introduce students to drones, teach students to fly them and prepare students for the Federal Aviation Administration test they'll have to take to get a commercial drone pilot's license.
Several industries, from agriculture and construction to video production, already rely on drones. The U.S. Armed Forces consider drones the future of warfare.
Shipping and food delivery industries are testing ways to deliver packages —even pizza — with drones.
