Skilled to Work: Brewing up a new apprenticeship between Calhoun and Fractal Brewing Project

Calling all beer lovers!
In this week's Skilled to Work, WAAY31 heads to Fractal Brewing Project, in Huntsville.
The brewery is spearheading a new apprenticeship in partnership with Calhoun Community College’s workforce solutions.
“Everything from the starting product, to getting the grain in, until you're packaging the beer and getting it on tap for customers,” said Brad Robison, a Brewmaster at Fractal Brewing Project.
The steps in-between are more than you think. Robison is taking his expertise and sharing it with other beer lovers. The brewery is offering a 12-week class from February 15 until May 3.
"If you like to work, you want to manufacture something, see something cool, enjoy your product and watch other people enjoy product in the day, then this is a great opportunity for you,” said Robison.
The class is $595 dollars. You’ll leave the apprenticeship with a new skill set, ready to work in any craft beer environment.
“You are going to be touching everything on the brew floor, so you can get familiar with it and learn how it works,” said Robison.
The course is designed to eliminate training for new employees entering a brewery. When the course is over, students will be able to take on an entry-level position.
“There’s a huge need for a program out there,” said Robison.
Calhoun’s head of business development, Doug Brazier, said this apprenticeship is one of a kind. It is enhancing North Alabama‘s workforce and giving people greater opportunity.
“It’s a good choice for people who want a career change, who want to get in and learn more about what is going on in the brewery world,” said Doug Brazier,
Although you don’t have to be a Calhoun community college student to take this class, Brazier said there are two scholarships available. There’s one scholarship for a veteran and another for a minority student.
The class will run on Tuesday nights from February 15 to May 3. Students must be over the age of 21. Click here for more information!