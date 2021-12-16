Skilled to Work: AIDB facility helps deaf, blind find employment

Greg King is just like anyone else, but he faces a communication barrier.
"I have experience reading lips," said Greg King.
King is deaf and works just as hard, if not harder, as any employee of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.
"The bigger the job is, the bigger I'm going to push myself," said King.
Cars are one of his passions and something he knows a lot about.
"I already know some parts of the car, so I know what this is," said King.
King works in an atmosphere where most people communicate by speaking, and he thanked his team for working with him, "for helping me and for being patient."
But getting to this point didn't come without its hurdles. King moved to Alabama in 2005 and didn't know how to go about applying for a job, so he reached out to the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.
"Greg was a professional before I even met him," said James Carr, a job developer. "He came in hitting the ground running."
King just needed some direction.
"We provide the tools, technology, education and services in order to get them into the workforce," said Carr.
"He helped me fill out applications and know the basics, how to contact big companies," said King.
It's a plan personalized to help any deaf, blind or multidisabled individual looking to find a job.
"Really, if James were not here, I probably wouldn't be here," said King.
But together, they are building a stronger Alabama workforce.
AIDB's employment services have three North Alabama locations: Huntsville, Decatur and Muscle Shoals.
The AIDB aims to serve as a leader in education, rehabilitation and employment programs that help individuals who are deaf, blind, deafblind or multidisabled reach their full potential.
One way the AIDB accomplishes this is through the E.H. Gentry facility, where staff help students gain the necessary tools and technologies to develop and enhance employment skills through workforce development, job skills training and job placement.
Learn more about AIDB's employment services by clicking here.