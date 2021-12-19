Shoppers in North Alabama scramble to find last-minute Christmas presents

Christmas is less than a week away, and some people in North Alabama are scrambling to get those last-minute Christmas presents.
Some shoppers at Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville, told WAAY 31 they just started their shopping on Sunday.
However, the majority said they're in the same boat as Lisa Ballance: just getting some last-minute stocking stuffers.
“This is the last few things we needed. We tried to come yesterday but the line was a little long so we thought we’d come back on Sunday right when they opened at noon," she said.
There were lines of people waiting to get in some of the stores, but for the most part, shoppers didn't have to wait any time to get inside.
“We waited until now because earlier in the month it’s like, super crowded and so it’s better to shop close to Christmas than it is like during the beginning of the month," said Jaida Chaney.
Shoppers like Kevin and Amanda Davis were pleasantly surprised it wasn't too crowded and that plenty of items were in stock.
The Davis' live in the Shoals, so they were hoping there would still be options to choose from in the stores.
“I think the selection in Madison is a lot larger than what we have in the Florence area," said Kevin.
Lauren Morgan and her kids have just about wrapped up their Christmas shopping with a week to spare.
Morgan said she prefers shopping in-person rather than online.
“I wasn’t able to get out as quickly as everybody else, and then some of it was I wasn’t sure what to get them so it took a minute to process what I was going to get them," she said.
Some of the shoppers told WAAY 31 that the last-minute shopping is what they prefer to do because sometimes there are more items on-sale then.