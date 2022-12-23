Shoppers brace below freezing temperatures for last minute shopping

Last minute shoppers are bracing the below freezing temperatures this weekend.
Some shoppers are now regretting they've waited to shop.
"This is brutal," said Tony Coulson, Huntsville resident.
"Brutal" seems to be the consensus, but Coulson had to shop for his special someone.
"Today is wife day so I had to go and get that, hopefully I did good," said Coulson.
Coulson said his last minute approach should come at no surprise.
"She may be surprised I'm out here but she's not surprised I'm last minute at all," said Coulson.
An employee at Athleta said she's seeing a lot of men run into the store.
"A lot of men do come in and shop, we like to help them pick out their outfits for their wife, girlfriend or daughters that they are looking for," said Kailey Jones. "A lot of times they end up leaving with a gift card."
Although, some shoppers had no choice but to wait. AJ Straley just got back from the Army base Fort Gordon.
"I always get her some smell good lotions and perfumes, so I found some good ones today," said Straley.
For Christmas Eve shoppers, Coulson said wait until it's at least 3 in the afternoon, what temperatures reach the teens.
For the holiday, Bridge Street is open until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.