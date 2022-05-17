ShoalsFest announces lineup for 2-day festival

Eleven acts are set to take the stage during a two-day festival in Florence this fall.
ShoalsFest announced their lineup Tuesday for the festival, which is set for Oct. 1 and 2 at McFarland Park.
Nathaniel Ratliff and the Night Sweats; Christone "Kingfish" Ingram; Danielle Ponder; In The Round with Jason Isbell, John Paul White, Chris Tompkins and Gary Nichols; Wanda Band; and Steve Trash are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Drivin N Cryin, Amanda Shires, John Moreland, Billy Allen + The Pollies and Steve Trash are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2.
Pre-sale tickets are available now using the code SINGINGRIVER. General sale begins 10 a.m. Friday, May 20.
