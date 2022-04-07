Shattered Innocence: Protecting your child from abuse

It is likely that you’ve heard of it — maybe your city even has one — a National Children’s Advocacy Center (NCAC).
It is a place for victims of child sexual abuse to go. And the idea behind all of them started right here in Huntsville.
The first NCAC was at a small house on Lincoln Street. In that location, the foundation was laid for helping abused kids.
Now, there are more than 1,000 children advocacy centers across the United States. This help stretches outside the U.S., in more than 34 countries across the world.
While the NCAC has moved onto a bigger, more fitting campus in Huntsville, its original home set the foundation for a countless number of victims to be able to tell their stories.
The resources provided at the NCAC — including therapy — are completely free.
The center relies on grants and donations to keep serving our community.
In 2020, the center helped people in more than 1,500 cases. That’s 1,500 stories told once, 1,500 families helped, 1,500 lives potentially saved.
The idea for the NCAC was inspired by a child abuse case in Madison County. Then-District Attorney Bud Cramer saw the need to do more for victims, who were getting burnt out and becoming reluctant to retell their trauma over and over again.
