Shattered Innocence: How the NCAC was formed

"We were victimizing children all over again,” Bud Cramer said.
He remembers the start of his career as Madison County District Attorney. He spent a bulk of his time prosecuting child abuse cases.
"I was a young district attorney,” Cramer said. “I was 31 ... I was probably 32, maybe 33 years old. And I kind of wasn't afraid of anything."
At that time, the NCAC didn't exist. Nothing of its kind did.
Abused children were forced to tell their story over and over again — perhaps once to a lawyer, then again to an investigator, a doctor, family members. When was it supposed to end?
Cramer saw the broken process firsthand.
"We were losing them and our opportunity to provide services for them and maybe a supportive family member,” Cramer said.
He saw children burnt out, reluctant to tell their story dozens of times. Witnessing it all, Cramer started to make a change that would stretch well beyond Huntsville.
"I knew I needed a family-friendly environment to make that child and maybe the accompanying family member feel comfortable and feel at home. And that was not in my office in the courthouse,” Cramer said. “A place where my prosecutors could go, where social workers could go, the police could come to, therapists could come to that they needed to talk about a child they had in treatment. And even where medical exams could be done. We could be a one-stop service center.”
Cramer said his wake-up call to make this one-stop shop came after the story of a young girl named Tina. She was abused by her mother’s boyfriend and forced to tell her story time and time again. It wore her out. Cramer was prosecuting the case and getting burnt out right along with her.
"What she went through — I went home one night after I really got into an interview with her and finally got her comfortable,” Cramer said. “I had a child at home the same age. I remember sitting there, having a glass of wine, thinking, 'I can't get this out of my head. This is so overwhelmingly disturbing that I can't believe this.'”
It was then that Cramer started to think outside of the box.
"I'm going to do it differently,” Cramer said. “I don't know what other communities are doing, but I want to find out. How are other DAs around the country handling cases like this?"
It was then that Cramer started the first National Children’s Advocacy Center.
It all began at a small house in downtown Huntsville on Lincoln Street. It was a one-stop shop, a place where abused children could tell their story once and only once, in a safe environment with safe people. The interviews would be recorded so the children wouldn’t have to relive the pain of retelling their stories.
Tina’s case served as inspiration for it all.
Cramer remembers when he first took the idea to Tina and her grandmother.
“'It’s unbelievable,' she said, 'but what took so long?'" Cramer remembered.
With Tina’s case wrapping up and the idea for the NCAC off the ground, Cramer had his eyes set well ahead.
"We're going to wake up the rest of the country,” Cramer said. “People are coming here from all over the country to look at better ways to help.”
Now, the center that Cramer started decades ago in the Rocket City has grown. The NCAC has an entire campus off Pratt Avenue in Huntsville.
The one-stop-shop model developed in Huntsville is now used nationwide in more than 1,000 locations, with at least one location in every state.
“I wish these centers didn't have to exist,” Cramer said.
He successfully prosecuted cases for years and even served in the U.S. House of Representatives. But for Cramer, all of that pales in comparison to his work at the NCAC.
"When I think of accomplishments in my life, it doesn't get any better than this,” Cramer said.
Olympic swimmer, child abuse survivor
Winning is in Margaret Hoelzer’s genes.
“I put all that energy, all that focus, into practicing, into swimming,” Hoelzer said.
The Huntsville native broke world records while competing in the Olympics twice. She won silver and bronze medals.
Beyond the winner’s podium, Hoelzer had a bigger goal.
"I would cry in my goggles. I would get mad at the pool. I would take it out on the water,” Hoelzer said.
She wanted to speak her truth.
"So, I intentionally waited till the games were over, but I do think knowing that was something I wanted to do, having kind of already made the decision to do it, it did take a lot of that pressure off, which I do think allowed me to compete in a higher level,” Hoelzer said.
In 2008, Hoelzer revealed she was molested as a young girl.
"I was abused from the ages of 5 to 7, and it was by a good friend of mine’s father,” Hoelzer said.
Hoelzer said the man was someone she trusted, a person who watched her and her sister often.
“This man was kind of like a big little kid. He was always an active participant in what we were doing, so if we're climbing trees, he was climbing trees,” Hoelzer recalled. “If we were playing hide-and-go-seek, he was another kid playing hide-and-go-seek.”
Hoelzer said she was groomed by him.
"You know, if he said, 'Don’t tell,' I was like, 'OK, I’m not going to,'” Hoelzer remembered.
Even then, Hoelzer said she knew what was happening to her was wrong. But, she said, she was too young to know what to do.
The abuse eventually ended when the family moved away. Years later, while sitting in class, something clicked for Hoelzer while listening to a lesson about sexual abuse.
“We had it in Huntsville because of the National Children’s Advocacy Center,” Hoelzer said.
Not long after that class, at age 11, Hoelzer told someone she was abused for the very first time.
“My 11-year-old friend, who had had the same education as I have had because we're in the same class, she had the fortitude to look at me and go, 'Wow, Margaret, you were molested,'” Hoelzer recalled. “Which shows you how important that education (is), because you know 'molested' is not a word in your average 11-year-old vocabulary.”
Not long after that conversation with her friend, Hoelzer went to her mom, Elizabeth Livingston.
"I felt like I was in a tunnel and that I was hearing her from afar,” Livingston said. “It was everything a mother did not want to hear but knew you needed to hear it, immediately.”
Not knowing what to do, Livingston called 911.
After talking with investigators, the family was told to make an appointment with the NCAC.
"We sat in this car and just waited until I was ready, and then we went in,” Hoelzer remembered. “Honestly, that was the hardest part, just walking through that front door. Then, once we went in, it was so easy.”
Hoelzer did a forensic interview. She only had to tell her story once. At that point, police got involved, as her family wanted to press charges. Livingston admitted it was stressful, but she didn’t feel helpless.
“When you have a child, you can’t turn to page 53 and go, 'Oh, well what do I do when my child’s been molested?' You know, I didn’t know what to do, either, so this was as much as a help to me as it was to her,” Livingston said.
The case against Hoelzer’s molester was thrown out of court because there was not enough evidence. Hoelzer was given counseling. And her mother was reassured that this would not ruin their lives.
"It’s absolutely essential,” Livingston said. “I owe a debt of gratitude to the kindness of the people, and this still gets to me at this stage, and it's been a number of years.”
She’s emotional because she knows that, without the NCAC, Hoelzer would not be the women she is today.
While Hoelzer’s time in the water may have given her a spotlight, God had a plan all along, Livingston said.
"God gave her a gift, and the gift was to help her with her true passion,” Livingston said, "which was helping with child abuse.”
Hoelzer has been spreading her message of survival around the country. She often speaks at events and is a big advocate for the NCAC.
“I had no idea how often this was happening and how many people it was happening to,” Hoelzer said.
Going after the child abusers
To say the detectives who put child abuse criminals into jail are busy would be an understatement.
Crystal Bailey investigates child abuse crimes for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. She, like all investigators, has a calling.
"I observe the ugly,” Bailey said. “I deal with the ugly. It doesn’t end. You have to be motivated to be in this unit.”
The issue of child sexual abuse and exploitation is becoming more prevalent, not just in Huntsville but across North Alabama.
The latest data from the Alabama Department of Human Resources reveals the amount of reported child abuse cases has gone up in the last year. It has been mainly an upward trend.
In 2017, there were more than 7,900 reported cases. Later, in 2018, that jumped to more than 8,900 cases. Then, there was a slight dip, which experts say was mostly due to the pandemic. They said kids were at home and away from mandatory reporters like teachers and doctors.
In 2021, there’s another jump in the data, with more than 8,800 reported cases.
“There’s times I may go a week without a case, there’s times I may go a month and get two or three cases, but I can tell you last week, I got about 10 to 12 cases,” Bailey said.
Investigator Priscilla Padgett does the same work as Bailey, except in DeKalb County. She, too, has a full caseload.
"We had gotten, I think, three or four just this week,” Padgett said.
Padgett said her motivation is finding justice for the child.
"When I know that I can put someone — a child molester, a rapist, a child abuser — when I know I've got enough where I can put them in jail, that’s the happiest day for me in work,” Padgett said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys will experience child sexual abuse at some point in their childhood.
“I go home at night, and I pray for these kids, I worry about these kids. I lose sleep over these cases,” Padgett said.
Over in Morgan County, it is a team effort to get an arrest. Investigators Caleb Brooks and Cameron Williams handle crimes against children. Williams has been in the special victims unit for less than six months but has already seen so much.
"These sexual-involved crimes involving children don’t discriminate age, race, socioeconomic levels or anything like that,” Williams said. “It can happen to any child, and a lot of times ... these incidents happens when the child is too young to fully understand what happened and what was wrong with the situation, and as they get older, they realize, 'What happened when I was 4 or 5 years old is not right.'”
Williams said he has quickly picked up on trends.
"Generally, the majority of our offenders are family members or friends of family,” Williams said.
He also said the abuse he sees online is skyrocketing. More than 25 million sexual abuse images are reviewed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children annually.
"Everyone has access to the internet,” Bailey said.
While technology has made it easier for predators to exploit children, it has also made it easier for the good guys to track down criminals.
"I’ve got friends who are law enforcement who I can simply give an address to or a phone number to, and they can pull it up and see anything that that person has searched, whether they deleted it, or anything coming off an IP address,” Brooks said.
All of these investigators are working day in and day out to bring justice to victims and their families. They urge parents to do what they can to protect their kids and monitor what they do online.
“You can never be too safe with your kids,” Brooks said. “Some people might think you are overprotective, but those people have seen what these people in this world want to do or have done.”