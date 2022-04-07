Shattered Innocence: Healing and moving forward after child abuse

Every child’s journey after abuse will look different, but therapy is typically part of it.
The National Child Advocacy Center uses something called evidence-based therapy. It’s proven to be the most effective in helping abused children recover and heal. It worked for Margaret Hoelzer.
She channeled her energy into swimming. It took years after her abuse for her to dive deeper into why she was so obsessed with winning.
"I felt like I had to keep throwing in all these accomplishments into the pit of despair,” Hoelzer said.
Instead of channeling emotions by acting out, Hoelzer put her energy into succeeding in everything she took on.
"Trying to fill it up, just to break even and just to get up here, just to walk into a room and feel normal and feel good enough and feel like I deserved to be there,” Hoelzer said.
It wouldn’t be until she told her story to the world that she felt the pressure lifted off her shoulders.
"I didn’t necessarily have self-worth, which is sometimes hard to explain,” Hoelzer said.
She said she does have self-worth now. It took years of therapy, which started when she reported her abuse at age 11.
“Our focus was to get a little girl back to doing activities 11-year-old girls do,” Hoelzer’s mother, Elizabeth Livingston, said.
Therapy was not easy. It took a toll on the entire family.
“I was told by the counselor to go walk the dog for 10 minutes and watch my clock, and then turn around and come back for 10 minutes to let Margaret to stay in the house by herself, which is a normal thing if a parent ran to get some milk or whatever,” Livingston said. “An 11-year-old should be able to do that. Margaret hid in the closet.”
Livingston said it took three years for her daughter to just be able to spend the night at a friend's house, a sign of how scared she was.
“My counselor actually said, you know, as an 11-year-old, she told my mom, 'At some point, she’ll actually want to come back to counseling as an adult, you know, when she starts dating, becoming sexually active,'” Hoelzer said. “She was right. I did come back to counseling as an adult, several times.”
Therapist Kate Hall specializes in child trauma at the NCAC.
"They might not have all the context they need to process everything at that moment,” Hall said. But, “the earlier that we can intervene, the better."
She said every child’s experience will look different.
"The therapy process can be short or it can be long. It just depends on what’s going on with the child’s needs,” Hall said.
Hall said they rely on research-based methods.
"I do play therapy and something called 'trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy,' and they are both kind of following a set of guidelines — starting with learning how to identify emotions and process emotions and talk about them," Hall said, "and then working on practical coping skills to help that kid through not only the processing of the trauma but also in the future.”
With the number of cases that the NCAC handles, each therapist has a full plate.
“We’re pretty busy,” Hall said. “I know we almost always have a therapy waiting list.”
Hearing stories like Hoelzer’s is what motivates Hall to continue helping kids find worth and know that there is life beyond abuse.
“It’s proven to show that there’s more successful outcomes with these evidence-based therapies, especially when a caregiver is involved and supportive,” Hall said.
Hoelzer had that support system through it all. As for her mother, she knew she had the NCAC.
“Everyone needs to have this agency in their life if they were in a situation like we were in with Margaret,” Livingston said.