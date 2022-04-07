Shattered Innocence: Child abuse survivors share their stories

Most often, sexual abuse victims are women. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 women have experienced rape or attempted rape in their lifetime.
For men, it is a very different story. That statistic is 1 in 38.
One of those men is right here in North Alabama. For the first time, 40 years after the assault, he is sharing his story.
Randy Gautreau is 56 years old. He looks back at his childhood as a mostly happy one — he had a loving mother, a caring father and a special big brother.
It’s what he shares with that brother that he wishes he could forget.
“It’s a very violent act,” Gautreau said. “There were four guys — teenagers —from a neighborhood, and they would come over and single us out. They got my brother, too.”
Gautreau was raped at 4 years old.
"The others would participate by just kind of holding you down, something like that,” Gautreau recalled. “There were two places that these attacks would happen. They would just kind of single one of us out at a time.”
It has been a forgotten rape for 40 years.
"I go back in these episodes where I go back as that 4-year-old,” Gautreau said. “But I'm thrown back into it. I'm thrown immediately back into it where these guys are holding you down, stuff like that.”
Gautreau suffers from dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder. He suffers from severe flashbacks that bring him back to his rape. At their worst, they happened every day. Now, it’s more manageable. Gautreau said they happen once a month or so.
"I always thought that kid was another kid,” Gautreau said while wiping away tears. “It's a projection of you over there. You get yourself out of your body to go through it. The other kid is me! It’s just so violent. I think that’s why it’s so important to speak up about it.”
From the time of his rape in the late 1960s until 2010, Gautreau was unaware the rape had even happened. It was such a violent act that his brain suppressed it. In 2010, 40 years after the assault, it was a conversation with his brother that brought it all back.
"I finally put some stuff together. So, I called my brother one night to kind of get some yes or no’s but not too detailed," said Gautreau. “I’ll never forget it. At the end of the conversation, he said, 'I was hoping they didn't get to you.'”
A period of severe depression followed. Gautreau even came close to killing himself. And it was all because of one new, fresh, horrible memory.
"The thing about the house was the mattress. You're pressed down on the mattress. You're having trouble breathing as a little kid. It's like they didn't even care,” Gautreau recalled. “When they were done, they'd just press off of you, getting up. It was like you were nothing."
Years of therapy, tough conversations and self-realization later led to a new Randy Gautreau. A Randy Gautreau that helps others so that stories like his are a thing of the past and another child doesn’t have to go through the same thing.
"People got to be so aware what's going on with their kids. It's their family members. It's people who they trust that do this stuff. They may think, 'Oh, they're over there with so-and-so,' but it's a trusting person,” Gautreau said. “I don't know what drives these people. I don't know how they can prey on somebody.”
At the time of Gautreau’s rape, the National Children Advocacy's Center wasn’t even an idea, never mind a reality. Knowing a resource of that magnitude is here now brings Gautreau comfort, because he knows stories like his can one day be told only in the past tense.
“To have a place where the whole focus is the child, the safety of the child, the future of the child, it's so important," Gautreau said.
Even though Gautreau did not get justice in his case, he said he is happy knowing that children in his shoes have more resources available to them.
The likelihood of a conviction
In Investigator Priscilla Padgett’s office, the front page of a local newspaper is pinned to the wall.
"I’ll never forget sitting in court, and I’ll never forget a mom’s face to see tears and to see her holding back, trying to hold back without a full outburst,” Padgett said. “That is etched in my mind. “
On that front page is a headline about the indictment of a former Fort Payne teacher, who has since been convicted of sex crimes involving his own students. He has a twin brother — also a teacher — who was involved in similar crimes.
"The twin, the one who made a deal this week, he had one. There was one victim. A female,” Padgett said.
The brothers each struck a plea deal, resulting in less time in jail. But any jail time is a victory for investigators and prosecutors.
Gabrielle Helix is a domestic violence resource prosecutor for the Alabama Office of Prosecution Services.
"Child abuse in general is a Class C felony,” Helix said. “They are not going to go to prison for life.”
Helix helps 41 district attorney’s offices across the state. Previously, she was an assistant DA in Madison County, working at the NCAC. She focused on prosecuting child abuse cases.
"When you are isolating, grooming, coercion, intimidating your victim to the point it's not a bar fight because you can’t fight back, you have this uneven balance of power, and to me, that is the most offensive crime in the justice system,” Helix said.
Still, Helix respects the justice system. She said she has to be realistic with each family.
"You know, as a mother, if someone hurt my child, I would want them under the jail. Well, 'under the jail' is not a punishment that we have, but they are not going to get life, so it's managing those expectations and helping them to heal by connecting them with resources, etc.,” Helix said, “to kind of ease and manage the trauma, so when we get to a disposition, they are in a better place.”
Even if it feels like there is evidence, it still may not be enough to win over a jury.
"So we have to get a case beyond a reasonable doubt, which is, we have to worry about, 'Is there permissible evidence?'” Helix said. “We may have a lot of evidence, but not all of it could be permissible.”
For some victims, the priority may be focused on getting the child to safety — a child like Kanea Tinker. Tinker lives with her aunt, Sonya Clemons, in DeKalb County. She stays there now, away from her accused abusers — her own father and mother.
“I just kind of learned how to deal with it, honestly,” Tinker said. “I never really knew when I would go to school. I didn’t ever really know what was going to happen when I got home.”
Tinker said her parents emotionally and physically abused her for as long as she could remember. When she was 11 years old, her aunt and grandmother caught on. They discovered bruising on Tinker’s body. They took photos and went to the police.
"But when you take a board that you have made and you whip a child, if you want to call it 'whipping' — and they admitted that she would get 25-plus licks multiple times a day,” Clemons said. “She could've gotten 100 licks a day!”
The parents were eventually charged with domestic violence in the third degree, a misdemeanor. The Alabama Department of Human Resources placed Tinker with her aunt and uncle in December 2019.
"I see a future now more than I did,” Tinker said.
“She wants to go to college. She wants to be a veterinarian,” Clemons said. “She told me yesterday, if she couldn’t be a veterinarian, that she loves to do hair.”
Tinker has been healing for several years now. She loves volleyball, doing her hair, making straight A’s and hanging out with friends. She said she finally feels at home and is asking her aunt and uncle to legally adopt her. They are a couple who never planned on having kids of their own but have no regrets saving this bright young girl.
“I couldn’t thank them enough, honestly,” Tinker said.
Clemons said she would do anything to keep her niece safe.
"We just want her to know she is loved, she will never be abused. As long as my husband and I are alive, she’ll never be abused,” Clemons said.