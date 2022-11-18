 Skip to main content
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday

Salvation Army red kettle bell ringers

The iconic red kettle and the sound of a bell ringing nearby are often seen as a sign of the Christmas holiday, but it's also a call to help families in need by donating to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday, November 18.

Starting Friday, you'll see bell ringers at stores and shops all across North Alabama.

This year, Salvation Army leaders say the need is greater than ever.

"During times like this, people understand that other people need help," Corps Officer of Huntsville Major Mark Smith said. "I've found that during times like this people are very generous."

Smith is hoping to raise $100,000 across Madison County this holiday season. That money will be stretched year round to help families 365 days a year.

"When I'm standing at the kettle, someone will come up and put money in and say 'you helped my family and so I'm giving back," Smith said.

Smith knows lots of people don't carry cash anymore. That is why kettles now have QR codes you can scan so you are able to donate electronically if that's more convenient for you.

