Rocket City Trash Pandas host "spooky" trunk or treat event

With Halloween just days away, the Rocket City Trash Pandas kept the spooky fun up by hosting a trunk or treat event Saturday.
A massive crowd attended the event, with kids dressed up in costumes ranging from giant dinosaurs to the classics like Batman.
Over the past few years, trunk or treats have spurred in popularity versus the classic of trick or treating on Halloween night.
One father believes this is due to safety issues.
"The world is getting so bad," said Joshua Neeley. "With people you don't know who you're getting your kids involved with."
This safety issue was a large reason why so many trunk or treat events have been held the past few years.
At Saturday's trunk or treat at Toyota Field, kids were able to get candy from over 60 differing trunks, courtesy of many businesses and the Rocket City Wranglers.
One mother who brought her son really enjoyed the event and feels they are better than knocking on doors on Halloween night.
"I kind of like the trunk or treating better, because more people can go together," said Kalan Gannon.
This year's event was also held on a weekend night, which allowed more time for the kids to stay out, as their is no school the next day.
Julian James, who participated in the trunk or treat, said he feels having Halloween events like this on the weekend is a great idea.
"You don't have to worry about school the next day," said James. "And like more people can come out because they're not busy on the weekend."
To some people, they believe trick or treating could be heading on its way out and replaced with trunk or treating.
"I think it's eventually all going to trunk or treats, it has gotten to the point hardly anybody does door to door now," said Neeley.
While others believe knocking on doors and telling jokes to get candy on Halloween night is something that will never go away.
"I think everybody's gonna go out on Halloween no matter what, this is just tradition," said Gannon.