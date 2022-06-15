Private memorial service held on 1-year anniversary of deadly shooting at Mueller in Albertville

A private memorial service was held at the Mueller plant one year after an employee-turned-gunman entered the jobsite.
The memorial services on Wednesday took place at 1:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Fire hydrants were designed and created with the names of David Horton and Lee Dobbins, two employees who were killed in the shooting. The team in Albertville designed the hydrants to remember their former coworkers.
Mike Lang, plant manager, said in statement, "This beautiful memorial does bring back incredibly difficult memories. However, what has really touched my heart this year is the incredible strength and compassion of our plant team, and the extraordinary support from Albertville and the surrounding communities.”
The city, tucked away in Marshall County, is still feeling the weight of the shooting.
Horton and Dobbins were the two killed. Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson were wounded.
Investigators still searching for the gunman's motive.
"We don't have the answers to why he wished to do what he did," said Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee.
At 2:15 a.m. June 15, 2021, a quiet morning turned destructive as the gunman opened fire.
"There's people that will be affected the rest of their life because of this," said Cartee.
Employees returned to work just six days after the shooting.
"They were hurting and still are," said Cartee. "I've had firsthand experience with the Mueller staff, and it took care of their employees. They care about their employees."
The Albertville Survivors Fund helped survivors and any employees suffering from psychological trauma. The fund raised more than $500,000 and helped 10 people impacted by the shooting.
Cartee said not only do the victims need to be remembered but all of the families impacted.
"There's also a shooter, the offender — his family is suffering," said Cartee. "Certainly, we need to pray for them, because they had nothing to do with this."