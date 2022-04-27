Pre-K registration on the rise across North Alabama as schools expand to teach more students

Pre-K registration is growing across North Alabama.
Muscle Shoals City Schools is bringing in three additional classrooms for the upcoming school year at the Muscle Shoals Early Learning Center. The Pre-K is set to open for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Alabama First Class Pre-K Program selected the school to get funding and support new classrooms, as the need for pre-K classrooms is greater now than ever.
"Even with accepting 72 students on our waiting list, I look earlier today, and we will still have 23 students on our waiting list," said Denise Woods, assistant superintendent of Muscle Shoals City Schools.
The school will bring in 54 more students than in years prior. Previously, the district was only able to serve 18 students.
"I think, in previous years, they knew we only had one class of 18 students, and so the odds of getting in were so slim that people didn't even want to apply," said Chad Holden, superintendent of Muscle Shoals City Schools.
State funding is opening the doors to not only serve more families in the Shoals but enhance curriculum for students, all before they even start kindergarten.
"This is the No. 1 Pre-K program in the United States," said Woods.
It's a program that Woods said is grounded in thorough research.
"Everything is play-based. Students learn through play," said Woods. "There's a lot of attention not just to the academic needs of the kids, but their physical needs as they're growing and learning fine motor skills."
Funds will support teachers and renovations to classrooms.
"A portion of that money goes to a complete classroom package that will furnish each of these classrooms. That's down to different stations and centers in the classroom," said Woods. "That's a huge burden off of us."
Expanding Pre-K facilities also gives more families a more affordable and sustainable option at a time when child care facilities are sometimes struggling to keep up with demand.
"We'll operate off of a household member's income slide scale, and so that maximum amount that any family would pay is $300 per month," said Woods.
State funding supports districts across the state to see a better start and finish for students in Alabama.
"Pre-K makes a huge difference in the long-term success of students. That 'strong start, strong finish' kind of idea just makes sense," said Holden.
The Alabama First Class Pre-K Program added 96 new classrooms in 35 counties, and this is just the first round of new classroom funding that will be released.
Gov. Kay Ivey's team said more funding will go out based on further evaluation of areas with higher needs.
Neighboring school districts are also noticing an uptick in pre-K registration. Madison City Schools currently has 203 kids on a waiting list, compared to just 161 last year.
The district's First Class Pre-K Program has 216 slots, with 12 classrooms that hold 18 students each.