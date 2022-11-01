Powerball Jackpot is up to second-largest in lottery history, Alabamians cross state lines for a shot at winning

The Powerball Jackpot swells to $1.2 billion dollars, after no one won the whole pot on Monday.
Two shops in Ardmore did sell a $50,000 dollar ticket. That means the winner matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball.
The $50,000 dollar tickets were sold at True Discount and HP Max Fuel Express.
That luck, bringing Alabamians to True Discount.
"It may pay off this time, I hope," said one lottery hopeful from Alabama.
Majority of car tags in the parking lot read "Alabama."
"It's worth it, well worth it," said an Alabama customer.
Customers said they don't mind the trek but they do wish the state would commit to a lottery.
"It'd help a lot in Alabama," a customer said.
Most Alabamian's found in a lottery store, sound like a broken record: bring the lottery to the state.
"It'd help education, schools, taxes and roads everything," said a customer.
Another customer, Joe Shaw, agreed. He said maybe the state needs to pinpoint where the additional revenue would go.
"A lot of your revenue is coming up here," said Shaw. "I think if the state came up with a good transparent plan on where our revenue was gonna go and be used for, it could do a lot of good for our state."
Shaw said he's hoping the next legislative session, in 2023, there's a breakthrough.
The next Powerball Jackpot drawing is Wednesday.
The $1.2 Powerball Jackpot is the second largest in history.