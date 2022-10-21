Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win

Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball.
The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize.
When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic.
One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross state lines for a ticket. It's his usual routine when the Powerball jackpot skyrockets.
Robbins said he wishes it was more convenient to get a ticket.
"I think it would benefit the school systems and really just help the whole economy," said Robbins.
He said the state doesn't already have one because there's too many preachers, when referring to state lawmakers.
The drawing will take place Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT.