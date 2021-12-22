Post-Covid-19 therapy center available in Huntsville for long-haul patients

Many people who survive severe cases of Covid-19 have to work to regain their strength and stamina.
That usually means some sort of stint in rehab to help them get back on track.
WAAY-31 spoke with Results Physiotherapy about their program.
People with severe cases of Covid-19 can suffer a lot of impacts many wouldn't expect, like having trouble folding laundry or standing for long periods of time.
So, once the patient gets discharged from the hospital going to a place like Results Physiotherapy can help.
"That's our job, io get you from where you're at back to the way you were. And if we can't get you all the way there in our time together, we'll teach you how to finish it out yourself," said James Deston, clinical director for Results Physiotherapy.
Inside, associates help those who struggle with a variety of long-term issues related to Covid-19.
"People were hospitalized. They were maybe on the ventilator and not very active, so now they have musculoskeletal issues, too. [That can include] low back pain, neck pain, and mid-back pain, which can disrupt just everyday function and sleep cycles. When you're not sleeping well, you're not healing well," said Deston.
This program is based upon what you can do and mainly helps with breathing exercises while rebuilding your strength.
Deston said most people get frustrated by the lack of normal things they can't do as well anymore. He says getting the care you need and forgiving your body is the first step to see it through.
"We've all got to start somewhere. But I think the point is to get that metric and say, 'OK, five minutes at this level is 8 out of 10 lack of endurance,' and then just start working toward better function," he said.
The post Covid-19 program is covered by insurance.