Police say lock up your guns after Sonnie Hereford incident involving elementary school student

Huntsville Police is calling on parents to lock up their guns after a Sonnie Hereford Elementary School student accidentally fired a gun in the classroom, causing a self-inflicted wound.
"If you have weapons at home, please lock them up," said Deputy Chief Charles Brooks of the Huntsville Police Department. "Anything you can do to help us and the schools would be much appreciated."
A local gun shop said there's really a number of ways to lock up your guns, from safes to lock boxes. If you can't afford those options, Project ChildSafe gives cable locks to gun shops for free. Cable locks stop the gun from firing.
Louis Southard, general manager of Bullet and Barrel, said if the gun's locked up, the physical reach to the gun isn't as much of the concern.
"As long as you're using a quality product to keep your firearm safe, as long as it's locked up, that should be the first concern, because there can always be a chair grabbed or something like that," said Southard. "Locking it up is a priority for all gun owners."
Huntsville City Schools said they're not at liberty to speak further on the status of the student due to federal privacy laws. The school will follow its "Behavioral Learning Guide" for disciplinary action.
Per the school board's guide, possession of a firearm could be reason to expel the student or assign them to an alternative school during expulsion.
Although, it's unknown whether those options will be considered for the student, or if there will be any charges against the parents following the incident.
Find the "Behavioral Learning Guide" here.
