People living off of Menefee and Nick Davis Rd. say the intersection causes severe accidents

A group of neighbors say the intersection of Menefee and Nick Davis Rd. is dangerous.
Accidents forced one homeowner to up and move and another has added video cameras to capture the problems.
"He would have missed the tree and hit our house," said Robert McClear.
McClear said one too many times, cars have come just a few feet from crashing into his home.
"We had another one come at the front of the house and it almost took out our sunroom," said McClear.
McClear felt compelled to make a petition after neighbors became worried about the safety of the intersection.
"The relator that owns that two story home, across the street, they almost got a white van through their home," said McClear.
McClear's former neighbor, Thomas Nalley, said after 44 years of living at this corner, he felt like he had no choice but to move.
"I was pulling out of my driveway, going to the store and I saw a car coming down Menefee Road here, and it wasn't slowing up and they did not stop," said Nalley. "Right there I made a comment that it was time for me to go."
Nalley said he did reach out to the former district two commissioner, but he didn't get the answer he was looking for.
"He said there was nothing he could do," said Nalley. "He had the engineers come out and do a safety study and they found out it was human error, well you need something to get their attention."
Current District 2 Commissioner, Danny Barksdale said he's done his own research on the incidents taking place on Menefee and Nick Davis Road.
"In 5 years, 2017 to 2021, I think there were 10 accidents at the intersection, one serious injury, several property damages and 6 minor injuries, and that information just didn't coincide with the information on that petition," said Danny Barksdale, District 2 Commissioner.
But, people living off the intersection say they've witnessed many preventable accidents.
"I wouldn't want him to wake up with a death on his conscious," said McClear.
Now this group of neighbors and hundreds of others are asking for something to be done.
"Where they had the stop sign but had solar assisted lights and you can really see that in the daytime and at night, plus they have a warning like a little speed bumb," said Richard McLaury, a neighbor.
Barksdale said the 50mph speed limit could potentially be reduced, but that'd be because of construction entrances at the end of Menefee Road.
"It'd have to go before the commission to be approved," said Barksdale.
There's no telling when exactly that'd happen. Barksdale said he's working on it.
In the meantime, neighbors are trying to bring awareness to an intersection they've said has almost cost them and others their life.
"I don't want to wake up in the middle of the night and be thrown out from the house," said McClear.
"We're not going to do it on people's opinion, who may or may not dramatize and sensationalize on things that may or may not be true," said Barksdale.
Neighbors said their next step is to go a commission meeting.
Find petition for improvements, here.