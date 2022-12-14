Parents grateful for police response after hoax active shooter calls across Tennessee Valley schools

Thousands of parents across the Tennessee Valley are recovering after an unexpected wave of extreme panic.
On Tuesday, active shooter calls targeted several schools in North Alabama.
One Huntsville parent said the rapid response by law enforcement was crucial.
Marketha McCaulley a parent of students at both Mae Jemison and McNair, is still shaken up by Tuesday's hoax call and the events that unfolded.
Minutes after dropping her child off, she got a panicked call from her son.
McCaulley raced back to campus and thankfully, police beat her there. She said moment felt all too real.
'We didn't know it was fake, you can't make the trauma, any less real," said McCaulley.
Parents are still in shock.
"He says mommy there's a shooter, and I said what?" said McCaulley. "You can hear the chaos going on in the background, you hear children screaming and I'm like, what's going on? Where are you?"
School Resource Officers and school staff handled the situation in the walls of the schools, as police swarmed the campus.
"You can see Officer Karnes, you see sheriffs, You see Madison County, you see people with rifles, they were there they were covered, every officer that they could have had was there,' said McCaulley.
As panic unfolded, McCaulley said there was a level of comfort. Police beat her to the school she was just minutes away from.
"They were on it, every single thing that you needed, fire truck, ambulance, police, everything plenty of it," said McCaulley.
The hoax call is now referred to as swatting.
he Executive Director of the National Association of SRO's, Mo Canady, said swatting is where someone or an entity makes fake calls to law enforcement agencies around the country.
So far, 35 states have been victim to these types of calls.
"It's one state on any given day and it's anywhere from 10 to 12 schools that get hit with this," Canady.
This year, many districts in North Alabama have ramped up the number of SRO's on hand.
"They're invaluable, we still hope to have more," said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Threats and real events are happening too often in the country.
Swafford said the hoax event proved the process by law enforcement works.
"We're talking the seconds, the SRO's did what they were supposed to do, administration swung into action, while that's happening at one school, all of the SRO's are getting the same information and are taking precaution in their schools," said Swafford.
"If there was an actual danger, as many lives it could have been saved would have been saved, and it would have been ended promptly," said McCaulley.
The FBI said due to the ongoing investigation, they're unable to provide more details.
Local and federal agencies are now working together to identify the source of the hoax active shooter calls.