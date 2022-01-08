Over 200 Huntsville Hospital staff are either COVID-19 positive or quarantining

The CDC has a crisis algorithm, if a hospital staff worker tests positive for COVID-19, they're permitted to work in the hospital treating other COVID-19 positive patients.
Right now, Huntsville Hospital staffing is not at a crisis point. Although, Huntsville Hospital president, Tracy Doughty, said if the hospital gets to an emergency state and is understaffed, they have to put protecting the community at the forefront.
"There's an algorithm out there but we're not doing that at our hospital at this point," said Doughty. "We have enough people and enough reserve to do other things."
Doughty said the Huntsville Hospital staff is resilient.
Right now, Doughty said the surge in hospitalizations is taxing on hospital staff, but many are working additionally days and hours to make ends meet.
At this time, over 200 employees are either COVID-19 positive or quarantining.