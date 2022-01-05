Operation Christmas Clean Up set for Saturday in Huntsville

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Precipitation Possible Thursday Across the Tennessee
Valley...

A low pressure system will move across the Southeastern United
States, bringing rain and wintry precipitation to southern middle
Tennessee and portions of northern Alabama on Thursday.

Precipitation will begin just after sunrise Thursday morning over
northwest Alabama, and rapidly spread northeastward across the
region. This precipitation may begin as a mixture of rain, freezing
rain, sleet and/or snow, especially for areas north of the Tennessee
River. Some light snow or sleet accumulation is possible in areas
mainly north of the Tennessee River.

By midday, a change over to mostly rain is expected across most of
northern Alabama, while locations across southern middle Tennessee
will likely maintain some form of wintry precipitation through the
day. As colder air moves back in late Thursday afternoon and
evening, any liquid rain will likely change back over to light snow.
Additional light snow accumulations will be possible. Any remaining
water on roadways will freeze overnight Thursday and could lead to
some localized travel impacts.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Operation Christmas Clean Up set for Saturday in Huntsville

Operation Christmas Clean Up

Operation Christmas Clean Up is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. Residents can dispose of live trees, cardboard, electronics and batteries leftover from the holidays.

 City of Huntsville

Huntsville residents who need a way to safely get rid of Christmas decoration leftovers can do so Saturday during the Operation Christmas Clean Up event at John Hunt Park.

Set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the annual event will be hosted by the Solid Waste Disposal Authority and Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, along with the City of Huntsville's Operation Green Team, City of Madison and Madison County. 

Residents can remain in their cars while volunteers unload their live Christmas trees, cardboard, electronics and batteries. Brian Walker, director of landscape management for Huntsville, said the free event is important because it gets rid of holiday clutter without filling up local landfills.

"The Christmas trees will be turned into mulch, which will be used to put around other trees throughout our parks," Walker said. "Electronics have a lot of pollutants that can leach into the ground. Any time we can recycle those, it's better than putting them in the landfill."

In case of inclement weather, Huntsville said the event will be postponed to Jan. 15 at the same time and location.