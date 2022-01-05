Operation Christmas Clean Up set for Saturday in Huntsville

Huntsville residents who need a way to safely get rid of Christmas decoration leftovers can do so Saturday during the Operation Christmas Clean Up event at John Hunt Park.
Set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the annual event will be hosted by the Solid Waste Disposal Authority and Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, along with the City of Huntsville's Operation Green Team, City of Madison and Madison County.
Residents can remain in their cars while volunteers unload their live Christmas trees, cardboard, electronics and batteries. Brian Walker, director of landscape management for Huntsville, said the free event is important because it gets rid of holiday clutter without filling up local landfills.
"The Christmas trees will be turned into mulch, which will be used to put around other trees throughout our parks," Walker said. "Electronics have a lot of pollutants that can leach into the ground. Any time we can recycle those, it's better than putting them in the landfill."
In case of inclement weather, Huntsville said the event will be postponed to Jan. 15 at the same time and location.