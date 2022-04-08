Opening statements for Warren Hardy's trial, charged with capital murder of former NASA retiree

Opening statements went into an emotional testimony in a high profile capital murder trial.
Warren Hardy is accused of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lunch during a violent chase of his ex-girlfriend in 2016.
Right off the bat, before opening statements even got under way, the defense team stated a racial discrepancy in the selected jurors.
Everyone in the panel is white, Warren Hardy, the defendant is black.
Hardy's defense team, brought that point up to Judge Chris Comer.
Judge Comer said he noted the motion and is aware, but overruled the challenge of the defense.
During opening statements, the state outlined the day of August 26, 2016. A day where the state said NASA retiree, Kathleen Lundy, was heading out to a neighborhood cookout.
The state walked through the course of the day. They said Lundy was shot and killed by Hardy.
The state also dove into Hardy's relationship with a woman named Jessica.
The couple dated from 2014 to 2016 before the state said Jessica started seeing behavioral changes in Hardy.
Later on, the state said Jessica obtained a protection of abuse order.
That didn't stop Hardy from getting to get. The state mapping out several attempts in which Hardy did everything he could to get to her.
One of those scenarios ultimately lead Hardy to the Lundy's porch on August 26, 2016.
Prosecutors said in rage, Hardy approached Kathleen Lundy's husband, Rusty, for car keys. While Rusty went to get Hardy the keys, his wife was shot and killed
Now the defense on the other hand spoke to the jury asking them to be mindful of conflicting testimonies during the trial.
They referred to it as an "unusual case" and asked the jury to listen closely.
The State want Hardy to be found guilty of all the charges against him.
The Defense said the state will fail once all the evidence is in front of the jurors.
After opening statements, the first witness took to the stand. Rusty Lundy, Kathleen Lundy's husband fought back tears as he gave his testimony.
His story mirroring the states opening statements.
The trial will resume on Monday.