OneGenAway, Huntsville youth program to hand out free groceries, school supplies Saturday

While costs remain high, one nonprofit is partnering with the city of Huntsville's youth program to make sure families have the groceries and school supplies they need.
One Generation Away will bring its mobile food pantry to Calhoun Community College's Huntsville campus on Saturday. Anyone who visits from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. will get a free load of groceries while supplies last.
Meanwhile, Community Awareness For Youth will provide a free backpack with school essentials, also while supplies last.
“When school is out for the summer, many families become more susceptible to food insecurity,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “With grocery prices rising at such a high rate, food is difficult enough to obtain, and new school supplies can further strain the budget. We hope coming together with CAFY to provide both food and backpacks relieves some of that late-summer stress for families.”
Recipients won't have to fill out paperwork or answer questions about their income or household to qualify.
However, the items are first come, first serve, so potential recipients are encouraged to arrive early. If there happens to be food or backpacks left over at 10:30 a.m., then volunteers will continue to hand out groceries until the food is gone.
For those that want to participate as a volunteer, OneGenAway asks that they arrive at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers do not have to register ahead of the event.
OneGenAway is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with local agencies to bring food from groceries, restaurants, caterers and farms to communities in need before it can go to waste. The mobile pantry usually distributes between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds of food each Saturday.
OneGenAway has additional drive-thru food distributions planned throughout the year. Each event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on a Saturday, with volunteers asked to arrive at 7:30 a.m. and food given until there's nothing left to give.
- Aug. 6 — New Hope High School, 5216 Main Drive, New Hope;
- Aug. 13 — Hazel Green High School, 14380 U.S. 231, Hazel Green;
- Aug. 13 — Marshall Technical School, 12312 U.S. 431, Guntersville;
- Nov. 12 — Milton Frank Stadium, 2801 15th Ave. SW, Huntsville;
- Nov. 12 — VFW Fairgrounds, 151 18th St. NE, Fort Payne;
- Nov. 19 — Athens (location to be determined);
- Dec. 10 — Milton Frank Stadium, 2801 15th Ave. SW, Huntsville.
For more information on the organization or upcoming events, click here.