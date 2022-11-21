One Table Huntsville allows people to get free Thanksgiving meal as inflation rises

Thanksgiving dinner is costing more this year.
One Table Huntsville gave people an opportunity to temporarily forget the costs and load up on all of their favorite Thanksgiving Day dishes for free.
"This is really the chance for somebody that doesn't get the opportunity year after year to have that Thanksgiving meal we might take for granted," said CEO of Village of Promise Dana Gillis.
Not only were people able to enjoy a meal, they also got to sit together at one table and meet someone new.
"We sat across from people we had never met before. They ended up telling us they were homeless," said Blake Landry, a Huntsville resident.
Landry likely wouldn't have crossed paths with those people, if not for sitting right there.
"The lady that I sat next to said she wouldn't otherwise have a family Thanksgiving," said Landry.
A Thanksgiving dinner for people from all walks of life is costing more.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices are up 10.9% compared to last year. Vegetables are up 9.3%, dairy is up 15.5% and bakery products are up 15.9%.
"It's incredibly important this year because of the economic conditions being what they are," said Gillis.
Gillis said this year, more people are lining up and loading up a plate.
"For some, this will be their only meal of the day," said Gillis. "This may be a very prosperous city, but people are still aspiring to the American dream."