One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free.
One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Recipients won't have to fill out paperwork or answer questions about their income or household to qualify.
Groceries are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so potential recipients are encouraged to arrive early. If there happens to be food left at 10:30 a.m., volunteers will continue to hand out groceries until the food is gone.
For those that want to participate as a volunteer, OneGenAway asks they arrive by 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers do not have to register ahead of the event.
OneGenAway is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with local agencies to bring food from groceries, restaurants, caterers and farms to communities in need before it can go to waste. The mobile pantry usually distributes between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds of food each Saturday.
