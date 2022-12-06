 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
OneGenAway volunteers

Volunteers with One Generation Away load free groceries into the back of a vehicle during a previous drive-thru pantry event.

 OneGenAway

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free.

One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.

Recipients won't have to fill out paperwork or answer questions about their income or household to qualify.

Groceries are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so potential recipients are encouraged to arrive early. If there happens to be food left at 10:30 a.m., volunteers will continue to hand out groceries until the food is gone.

For those that want to participate as a volunteer, OneGenAway asks they arrive by 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers do not have to register ahead of the event.

OneGenAway is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with local agencies to bring food from groceries, restaurants, caterers and farms to communities in need before it can go to waste. The mobile pantry usually distributes between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds of food each Saturday.

