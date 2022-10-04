One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday in Guntersville

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free.
One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Guntersville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Marshall Technical School at 12312 U.S. 431 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Recipients won't have to fill out paperwork or answer questions about their income or household to qualify.
“We are so glad to be back at Marshall Technical School to serve our neighbors in Guntersville and Marshall County," said Daelyn Houser, Alabama manager for OneGenAway. "If you need food and are able to make it out to us, we will be happy to offer some for you and your family."
Food is first come, first serve, so potential recipients are encouraged to arrive early. If there happens to be food left at 10:30 a.m., volunteers will continue to hand out groceries until the food is gone.
For those that want to participate as a volunteer, OneGenAway asks they arrive by 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers do not have to register ahead of the event.
OneGenAway is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with local agencies to bring food from groceries, restaurants, caterers and farms to communities in need before it can go to waste. The mobile pantry usually distributes between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds of food each Saturday.
OneGenAway has additional drive-thru distributions planned throughout the year. Each event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on a Saturday, with volunteers asked to arrive at 7:30 a.m. and food given until there's nothing left to give.
- Oct. 15 — Johnson Legacy Center, 6000 Cecil Fain Drive, Huntsville;
- Oct. 29 — Former Scofield Plymouth Parking Lot, 810 N. Brindlee Mountain Parkway, Arab;
- Nov. 12 — Milton Frank Stadium, 2801 15th Ave. SW, Huntsville;
- Nov. 12 — VFW Fairgrounds, 151 18th St. NE, Fort Payne;
- Nov. 19 — Athens (location to be determined);
- Dec. 3 — Building Church, 845 Slaughter Road, Madison;
- Dec. 10 — Milton Frank Stadium, 2801 15th Ave. SW, Huntsville.
For more information on the organization or upcoming events, click here.