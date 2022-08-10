One Generation Away to hand out free groceries at drive-thru food pantry Saturday in Hazel Green

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free.
One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Hazel Green on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Hazel Green High School from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given out.
Recipients won't have to fill out paperwork or answer questions about their income or household to qualify.
“Schools are starting back up again, and we hope that families experiencing food insecurity during this time are blessed by the groceries we provide,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “We hope it’s a weight off our neighbors’ shoulders.”
Food is first come, first serve, so potential recipients are encouraged to arrive early. If there happens to be food leftover at 10:30 a.m., then volunteers will continue to hand out groceries until the food is gone.
For those that want to participate as a volunteer, OneGenAway asks that they arrive at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers do not have to register ahead of the event.
OneGenAway is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with local agencies to bring food from groceries, restaurants, caterers and farms to communities in need before it can go to waste. The mobile pantry usually distributes between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds of food each Saturday.
OneGenAway has additional drive-thru distributions planned throughout the year. Each event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on a Saturday, with volunteers asked to arrive at 7:30 a.m. and food given until there's nothing left to give.
- Aug. 20 — New Hope High School, 5216 Main Drive, New Hope;
- Oct. 15 — Johnson Legacy Center, 6000 Cecil Fain Dr., Huntsville;
- Nov. 12 — Milton Frank Stadium, 2801 15th Ave. SW, Huntsville;
- Nov. 12 — VFW Fairgrounds, 151 18th St. NE, Fort Payne;
- Nov. 19 — Athens (location to be determined);
- Dec. 3 — Building Church, 845 Slaughter Road, Madison;
- Dec. 10 — Milton Frank Stadium, 2801 15th Ave. SW, Huntsville.
For more information on the organization or upcoming events, click here.