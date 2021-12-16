Omicron in Alabama has state health leaders on high alert

The Covid-19 omicron variant is now in Alabama. The state health department confirmed the state's first case Thursday.
Health officials said the person lives in the West Central Public Health Department district. Now, health leaders are urging residents to get the vaccine.
WAAY-31 spoke with the Alabama Department of Public Health on what this first case means moving forward, especially right before the holiday.
We're about one week away from Christmas, and ADPH told us with this confirmed case of omicron in our state, it's especially important to not let our guards down.
Data shows the omicron variant causes less severe illness for those infected, but health officials admit they still have a lot to learn about it.
The state department said just because people aren't getting as sick doesn't mean it's OK to do away with known prevention measures like wearing a mask, sanitizing and social distancing — and most of all, being fully vaccinated, including a booster shot if eligible.
"It might be that the closer you are to your primary series or to your booster, the better you're protected, maybe and specifically with this variant," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, district medical officer for ADPH. "So, if you're due for your booster, it's been enough time, go ahead and get it now so that you get those levels ... back up as high as they were when we first got those vaccines."
The main concern is still the delta variant, which is fueling another surge across the U.S., causing hospitalizations and deaths to increase. Data shows it accounts for nearly all new cases in the U.S.
Stubblefield also emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot. He said the goal is to avoid a "twindemic," adding it's important to keep yourself and others around you safe ahead of the holiday season.
Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia all reported omicron cases before Alabama. With that in mind, WAAY 31 wanted to find out why it took so long to see the first case here in our state.
The omicron variant is now in more than 30 states, including Alabama. ADPH said it could have been here already, but due to testing turnaround times, officials are just now learning of the first case.
When someone gets a Covid-19 test from their health care provider or local clinic, the test only comes back as positive or negative for Covid-19 and doesn't specify which strain.
To find that out, the test sample is sent off to a different lab for a very specific process to determine the variant.
"We don't do the typing on every single specimen," Stubblefield said. Instead, they test "pretty much anyone that we're asked to do," and the turnaround is seven to 10 days, he said.
Stubblefield said they're able to do sequence typing at the state level but isn't sure if staff is being overwhelmed with the number of specimens. Regardless, Stubblefield said, we need to help protect and others during the holiday season.
That means getting vaccinated or boosted, wearing your mask and staying home if you're sick. This is particularly important for those who plan to be around the elderly.
Health officials understand everyone wants to be around their grandparents or great-grandparents for Christmas, but if you're not fully vaccinated, you'll want to keep your distance and at least wear a mask.
The main concern during this current surge in cases is the younger population, but that doesn't mean the threat to the older population is gone.
The state health department told us as we move into this holiday season and even beyond that, keep the safety of others in mind.
"Those people can still get it, even if they're vaccinated, and those diseases could be serious," Stubblefield said. "... Generally, breakthrough cases are mild, but for people who already have underlying medical conditions, that can be very, very serious."
The state is still working to learn more details about the omicron variant, like exactly how transmissible it is and the severity of illness.