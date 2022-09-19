North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women

Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition.
The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School.
Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a panel of judges.
WAAY 31 Evening Anchor Marie Waxel served as the night's emcee.
Olivia Newman was chosen as the Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County.
Christina Jones was chosen as the Distinguished Young Woman of Limestone County.
Samantha Simmons was chosen as the Distinguished Young Woman of Morgan County.
Newman, Jones and Simmons will represent their county at the next level during the Distinguished Young Women state competition in Montgomery in January.