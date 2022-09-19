 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama

High school seniors from Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties share their talents and achievements with judges on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Three were chosen to participate in the 2023 Distinguished Young Women state competition.

 Courtesy Photo/DYW North Central Alabama

Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. 

The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. 

Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a panel of judges.

WAAY 31 Evening Anchor Marie Waxel served as the night's emcee.

Olivia Newman was chosen as the Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County. 

Christina Jones was chosen as the Distinguished Young Woman of Limestone County. 

Samantha Simmons was chosen as the Distinguished Young Woman of Morgan County.

Newman, Jones and Simmons will represent their county at the next level during the Distinguished Young Women state competition in Montgomery in January.

2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama

WAAY 31 Evening Anchor Marie Waxel, far left, stands with the 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama representatives: Christina Jones of Limestone County, center left; Olivia Newman of Lawrence County, center right; and Samantha Simmons of Morgan County.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com