North Alabama runner reacts to Memphis mother's abduction. How you can keep yourself safe

Concerns for joggers' safety are being felt across the nation after Memphis mother and jogger Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was abducted and killed.
For Jessica Nuckols, a mother and runner in North Alabama, safety is now her top priority. Nuckols said she runs to either prepare for the chaos of the day or unwind from it.
"I can listen to my podcast, like, really decompress, destress, either before my day starts or, you know, at the end," said Nuckols.
She said she started because it was something she could do consistently as a mom. The gym was never convenient, but the one thing she can always do is run.
"I could always get a run in, either before my husband went to work or when he got home," said Nuckols. "It just turned into something I loved."
Now, there's a slight anxiety when lacing up sneakers and opening the front door. Fletcher's body was found Monday, and it's weighing on Nuckols' mind.
"I just cannot imagine what she went through, and then always, there's a little bit of fear, you know, what if that was me?" said Nuckols.
She said now, the first thing she's going to do is buy pepper spray.
Self-defense instructor Trent Bennett said a self-defense weapon is a good tactic, but there's more you can do before even leaving the front door.
"For women, when they're running around in a park, ... the ideal thing to do is to have somebody run with a partner," said Bennett, who co-owns Equipped Community Defense Training and Tactics.
He said running alone could make you an easy target.
Another tip from Bennett: Stay in well-lit areas and have some kind of protection, like a bar or mace.
Bennett also shared red flags to watch out for. He said if it's warmer out and you spot someone wearing a heavy jacket, trust your instincts and make something up.
If you see someone in the early hours, make eye contact. That way, you can show the person that they may see you, but you see them, too.
Situations may not be entirely avoidable, but there are plenty of ways to keep yourself protected.
"With this going on, with what happened with the mom in Memphis, it definitely makes you think," said Nuckols.
