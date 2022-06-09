North Alabama farmers feeling the impacts of inflation on sales, production, supplies

The rise in prices on just about everything is having a costly domino effect on North Alabama farmers.
"It was definitely unforeseen," said Keith Southard, a fifth-generation farmer in Limestone County.
Southard Farms has been family owned and operated since 1876. Now, the farm is hitting a roadblock in sales, production and costs of supplies.
"The feed cost is up about 30% since last year, and also the processing costs went up," said Southard.
Southard Farms is not small. It's on 240 acres of land, much of it covered in cotton crop and wheat.
"We sell eggs, we sell chicken from our meat chicken, and we sell all different kinds of pork, sausage, bacon and porkchops," Southard said.
For Southard, he's forced to increase the price of his eggs due to the hefty price-tag on supplies.
"About a 25% increase, just to keep up with the feed costs, the egg cartons and more," said Southard.
Not only has the price of eggs gone up, but the price of pork has gone up twice, and that largely has to do with the price of animal feed.
"They said all their material has gone up," said Southard. "From one pig, we get about 200 to 300 pounds of pork to sell."
The skyrocketing prices' impact on farmers is something economics professor Thomas Hall has studied in depth.
"It's going to be cutting costs to provide the same services for your customer," said Hall.
That's exactly how Southard is managing the increased gas prices. He's taking fewer trips with a greater number of pigs to the processing facility.
"We tried to limit the number of trips we take to the processor, trying to maximize delivery of pigs and pick up pork on the same trip," he said.
Another lifeline for Southard: Most supplies are purchased locally.
Fertilizer and other large-scale supply items may come from Ukraine or Russia, adding costs to the backs of farmers.
"A large amount of fertilizer is coming from that area of the globe, and although those are not restricted right now from being imported, it's hard for them to get goods in and out," said Hall.
Hall said farmers and consumers may see some relief shortly.
"The Federal Reserve has started to raise interest rates. That should cool down the economy and begin to lower inflation," said Hall.
If you're looking for any fresh produce for delivery or pickup, find Southard Farms here.