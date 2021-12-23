North Alabama family excited for Christmas this year after not being able to gather last year

Christmas gatherings mean more than ever for some families after hard times last year due to Covid.
WAAY-31 spoke with one woman who’ll be celebrating this year after family members got sick with the virus last year.
Courtney Willoughby thought she'd have a normal Christmas in 2020.
But, after her husband's side of the family got sick with Covid-19 and her mother-in-law almost had to be admitted in the hospital, plans changed.
Now, she looks back, thankful they all made it to another year.
She has a video, taken just a few years ago, when Willoughby surprised her mother-in-law in Huntsville for the first time and when her son was just a month old. It was just a few days before Christmas, and this is what Willoughby says always brings her joy.
"I see that on my Facebook memories every year, and just the normal emotions around Christmas, and then you add in all of that and family and everything — it's definitely a lot," she said.
It's the joy Willoughby that held on to last year when her mother-in-law got sick on Thanksgiving and declined rapidly. Within weeks, the disease passed to other family members, forcing them to avoid their usual Christmas gathering.
"My mother-in-law is my second mom," Willoughby said. "I am so blessed that I have her, because I was terrified."
Willoughby said she opted not to go to the hospital out of fear she wouldn't come back home, and luckily, she made a full recovery.
Her husband tested positive for the delta variant a few months ago and is now feeling better.
Now, they can finally have their Christmas cheer after getting fully vaccinated and taking precautions when out in public.
Willoughby said this year may look different for a lot of people, but she encourages enjoying it in your own way.
"At the end of the day, it kind of is just another day," she said. "So, don't put so much pressure on yourself and do what's best for your family."
Willoughby told WAAY 31 that no matter what a family is doing, as long as they're safe, that's all that matters.