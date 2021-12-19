North Alabama families discuss Christmas plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

With Christmas less than a week away and the Omicron variant spreading, some people say they have mixed feelings about what to do for the holiday.
WAAY-31 spoke to people in North Alabama about what they plan to do.
While some people have opted to stay home instead of gathering with family because of COVID, everyone told us the feeling of the Christmas spirit is all that matters.
"Kids were having to go see their grandparents through plastic blinds, and things like that and now this year, we're hoping that everybody can bring their grand kids in, great-grand kids, their kids and have a blast," said Hunter Pepper.
Decatur city councilman, Hunter Pepper says he understands the severity of COVID and knows what the pandemic took from kids last year: time with their friends and most importantly, a lot of family.
So, this year, he says he's happy to know many are gearing up to be together once again.
But not everyone is comfortable with doing that because of the Omicron strain that has made its way to Alabama.
"I work at a school, so I work with kids, and I don't want to take anything back to them, whenever I do go back to school," said Jennifer Griffin.
Jennifer Griffin told us this year, it'll just be her partner and children.
Even though it's a smaller gathering, she said the kids are still just as excited for Santa to stop by soon.
To other families who may feel sad because they won't be seeing loved one, Griffin has this hopeful message.
"Things are going to get better. We're going to get over this COVID spell and maybe next year, we can have normal family gatherings and all that," said Griffin.
As for Lissa Turner, she will be returning to the most magical place on Earth after about a year of being back in North Alabama.
"A lot of us got put on hiatus until COVID kind of subsided but again, it's still a thing and I'm just lucky to be able to be one of those getting able to go back and create magic for the guests," said Turner.
She told WAAY she knows things will look very different now at Disney World, but one thing remains the same: the joy the children bring her and her coworkers, every day.
That, is what Turner can't wait for.
"They're the first person you see and to me, it's all about making sure these guests have a magical vacation and I couldn't be more excited to be going home and just having that experience once again," she said.
Everyone is having a different kind of Christmas or holiday gathering, but everyone is just happy to be together with family.
Either way, health officials are urging you to stay home if you're sick and to get fully vaccinated and boosted now, if you can.