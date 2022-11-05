Nonprofit hosts health fair in DeKalb County for people without insurance

According to a U.S. Census Bureau study, 11.8% of people in Alabama are without health insurance.
The number is higher than the national average, which sits at 10.4%.
Alabama's percentage of people without health insurance continues to grow, with DeKalb County having the largest percentage at 19%.
"It's frightening, actually, that we have so many uninsured people in this country," said Jennifer Maddox, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
To provide education and resources to the public, the nonprofit Alabama Arise held a health fair Saturday in Fort Payne.
Attendees were able to get a flu shot, talk to health professionals and listen to a forum with multiple health care providers.
"We want to connect people with health services that are available in this area," said Debbie Smith, an organizer with Alabama Rise. "We also want to have a discussion about how those services can be better."
Maddox was one of the guest speakers in the forum, and a general consensus they had was a need for Alabama to expand Medicaid.
She believes that without it, those uninsured can find themselves in very dangerous situations.
"Expanding Medicare is definitely a matter of life and death," said Maddox. "If you can't get the care, then you may die."
Alabama Arise plans on having more health fairs across the state as they continue to fight for affordable health care for all Alabamians.